Prince Harry Says You Should Quit Your Job If It Doesn’t Bring You Joy!

Is Prince Harry the face of the labor revolution? Or is this another wildly out of touch statement from the former royal?

He DID technically quit a job (the Royal Family) under poor conditions, but we wouldn’t put him on par with striking workers or the so-called “great resignation.” Even so, the Duke of Sussex did weigh in on everyday laborers leaving their job in a new interview with Fast Company.

Chatting about his work with mental health startup BetterUp, the military vet was asked about “increased burnout and job resignations” amidst the COVID crisis. He reflected:

“While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time. We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening. This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation.”

Going even further, the father of two added:

“I’ve actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad. In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change. Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”

Over on Twitter, some people celebrated the 37-year-old’s message — after all there are definitely jobs which treat people horribly, and it’s true no one should have to live like that:

“Well said Prince Harry. Better quit than kill yourself or being miserable. ” “As someone who 6 weeks ago quit my job (of 10yrs) I can tell you it did wonders for my self esteem and has made me happier than I can imagine. I was treated poorly, and underpaid for about 7 of those years. Prince Harry is correct!” “He’s not wrong. Staying in a dead end miserable job will kill u. It takes a toll on ur marriage, ur kids, & ur own mental health. Not worth it 2 me”

However, others fairly pointed out that it was a bit tone-deaf coming from this particular messenger.

We mean, this is someone whoa never exactly had to struggle to make ends meet! The Royal family is worth an estimated $88 BILLION, and until recently Harry was still getting a $6.5 million annual stipend. And he pretty much hopped straight from that to a memoir advance and a Netflix deal. Some folks didn’t want to hear that they should step back from their duties from someone like that!

“That would be nice but not all of us have had life handed to us on a plate like Prince Harry.” “Says the man who’s never done a hard days graft” “The person who lives in an £11million mansion, has millions in the bank, and no proper job, is advising us to: ‘quit our jobs if they don’t bring us joy’ and says ‘leaving work is something to be celebrated.’ How would you know anything about work Prince Harry?! ” “Prince Harry can afford to quit his job what with trust funds and the Royal unlimited access to tax payers purse.”

On the one hand, Harry definitely has a point — COVID has only exposed a lot of the poor conditions workers have suffered over the years, and everyone deserves to work somewhere they feel valued. However, most people can’t afford to simply quit their job when they’re unhappy, so it’s hard to hear from a guy who has never experienced any true financial insecurity.

But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Harry totally out of touch saying this? Or is he preaching an important message? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

