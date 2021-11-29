Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Left Royal Family Because Of THIS Queen Elizabeth Snub & More From Bombshell New Book!

We have yet more insider info on the Royal Family feud.

As we previously reported, a new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, is due out this week with lots of bombshell breaking news about what drove the UK royals apart. While author Christopher Andersen claimed to have identified the family member who questioned Archie’s skin color (which the royals’ rep already denied), he also apparently pinpointed the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to part ways from the institution.

The deciding factor seems to be the suspected picture frame snub from Queen Elizabeth’s 2019 holiday broadcast. According to the book, the monarch “looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged” and told the director that “all were fine but one.” She pointed out a photo of the Sussexes and said:

“That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”

Ouch!

Apparently, the elderly matriarch axed Harry’s fam from the photos because he chose to spend Christmas in the US with his wife’s mother. Andersen explained on Today:

“(The queen) loves all of her children and grandchildren, there’s no doubt about that. But when it comes to ‘The Firm,’ as they call the royal family, she is all business. … That’s why she wouldn’t allow Harry and Meghan to remain as kind of part-time royals on the terms that they wanted.”

A representative for the palace responded to the excerpt, telling New York Post:

“We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.”

An insider for the book revealed that Prince William was “shocked” when he saw that his brother had been left out, commenting to Kate Middleton that the military vet would be “terribly upset.” Andersen told the morning show:

“William knew it would hurt Harry, and it did. Harry did feel as if he was being, according to a friend of his, was being erased slowly from the family. That was quite the signal that the queen was sending.”

Of course, shortly after that, the couple announced they would be stepping down from the Royal Family.

But the Queen wasn’t the only one who wounded Harry’s feelings. The book also returned to his early courtship of the Suits alum, when he worried that his brother (who can be “very stiff”) would think Meghan was “an opportunist.” And although the future King was “initially charmed,” per Page Six, he did express some concerns. Infamously, when the second son shared his plans to propose in September 2017, Will asked:

“Why rush things?”

According to Andersen, this upset Harry so much that he responded:

“Who the hell do you think you are?”

The Duke of Cambridge only made “matters far worse” by recruiting their uncle, Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, to caution the ginger prince about slowing the romance down. Harry was all the more “furious that his brother was actively seeking to have others interfere in his personal affairs.” He started to become “angry” with anyone he thought was “against Meghan.”

Meanwhile, Will and Kate supposedly “wanted a proper English rose” and became “alarmed” by the press surrounding Meghan’s father and half-siblings. The father of three was reportedly horrified by the drama, particularly when Thomas Markle Jr. told the press his sister “thinks she’s another Princess Diana.” William allegedly told a friend:

“I don’t know what to believe.”

It didn’t help that his little brother’s romance with the American starlet was “like something I’d never seen,” as he reportedly confided in Prince Charles. Andersen wrote that the prince told his dad:

“[It] feels like I have lost my best friend.”

Well… it seems like that is true, as far as this ongoing feud goes. But we wouldn’t put the blame for that solely on Meghan’s shoulders. No doubt there are even more complications going on behind the scenes that the tell-all books haven’t even sniffed out. We continue to hope for peaceful resolutions for this family!

