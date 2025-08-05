Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Pissed' At HBO, Say Sources -- Because And Just Like That Isn't Ending Nicely, They Got CANCELED!

Wait, is this how Sarah Jessica Parker REALLY feels about saying goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw?!

You probably heard the news about And Just Like That… The Sex and the City revival series is coming to a close when Season 3 wraps this month. And after SJP’s sweet letter she penned to the character she’d been playing for 27 years, we thought she’d left it all out there for fans in a bittersweet note. But not according to a source spilling to RadarOnline!

This insider not only says the show ending wasn’t partially SJP’s call, like we thought. They seem to think it wasn’t Michael Patrick King‘s either! They’re saying the studio canceled them! And the 60-year-old actress is PISSED! Not just being canceled, which is always a tough beat — but HBO Max added insult to injury with the way they handled it! The source said:

“They told her [about the cancelation], but it wasn’t a conversation. It was, ‘We’re done.’ No discussion. No collaboration. Just final.”

But what made this all the more brutal? They say she’d already started prepping for the next season with casting and storylines! The source continued:

“She thought they were building something long-term. She was all in … What stings most is how transactional it was. No party. No tribute.”

Heartbreaking if true. This has been such a big part of her professional life the past few years. She’s really put herself into making the revival work! To just get unceremoniously canceled like that?

The outlet says a former exec for the show gave insight into just how ungrateful HBO was being by doing it that way:

“She made them billions. Syndication, streaming, she helped shape modern HBO. And they ended it like she was just another actress under contract.”

While a friend of the iconic actress dished to the site:

“She’s pissed. They treated her like a liability, not an icon.”

Oof!

Yeah, we can see how that would totally make her mad! We mean, SATC is such a huge franchise… if she really feels like they turned their backs on her, she’s got every right to be furious!

Of course, we’ll take this with a grain of salt until we hear something more concrete. But we will say, this all happened so suddenly… It really does feel more like the stars are mourning a sudden cancelation than taking a victory lap for the final season of such a momentous project.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

