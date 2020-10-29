Sarah Jessica Parker Unearths Rare Family Photos To Celebrate Son James' 18th Birthday!

She couldn’t possibly be any more proud!

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated the 18th birthday of her and husband Matthew Broderick‘s eldest child on Wednesday with a special Instagram post revealing some very, very cute old family photos! Awww!

James Wilkie Broderick is 18 now — and old enough to vote, which SJP noted in her post — but he’ll always be his momma’s baby boy, too!

As evidenced by the series of pics celebrating his milestone birthday (below), the 55-year-old Sex and the City alum loves and adores the young man she’s raised, and the person he’s become over the years:

And what a poignant message written by mom there, too, no less. So much love on such a big and important day for the young man… and we’re here for it! Love to see supportive parents shouting out their (now adult) children!

