Kim Cattrall Doesn’t Have ‘Any Regrets’ About Blasting Nemesis Sarah Jessica Parker!

Don’t expect Kim Cattrall to patch things up with Sarah Jessica Parker anytime soon — or ever, for that matter!

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times on Monday, the Filthy Rich star admitted she isn’t at all interested in making amends with her former Sex and the City co-star years after their infamous feud.

When asked where she stands with the Divorce star these days, the 64-year-old actress revealed:

“Everything is on Google. So, I encourage you to Google it about anything that I’ve said. I feel that that was then, and when I look at what’s going on around me, I just don’t have any regrets.”

Sounds like she hasn’t moved on from her combative past statements!

Ouch!

While some SATC die-hards might find Kim’s attitude disappointing, it’s definitely not shocking given the actress’ storied history together. As fans know, Cattrall first sparked rumors of a beef with the Hocus Pocus alum in 2017 when she revealed that her former co-stars on the acclaimed HBO series — SJP, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon — were nothing like the besties they portrayed on-screen.

The Mannequin star told Piers Morgan at the time:

“We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and, in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”​

Cattrall then hurled a pointed remark about SJP, saying that she “could have been nicer” before adding:

“I don’t know what her problem is. I never have.”

Their feud escalated in February 2018, when Parker offered her condolences to Cattrall on social media following the death of her brother, Chris — which caused the Samantha James portrayer to put SJP on blast.

Kim wrote on her Instagram:

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Damn, right??

Sources shed more light on Kim’s reaction shortly after, explaining that the actress felt SJP’s well-wishes were nothing but a social media attention-grab. An insider said:

“When you haven’t talked to someone in eight years, a public comment on Instagram isn’t the most personal. SJP could have reached out via personal channels. It could have been genuine but it didn’t need to be a spectacle. Doing it on social media struck a nerve with Kim because SJP knows how to reach her privately.”

A year later, Cattrall made it clear she would “never” want to work on a third Sex and the City movie, confessing:

“It’s a no from me. You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

Sounds like SATC was a bit of a toxic environment for Kim. Ugh, so heartbreaking for fans to know it was so adversarial behind the scenes. And apparently still is…

