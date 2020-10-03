Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Son Has A ‘Rapidly’ Progressing Vision Problem

Parents, take note!

With many children spending more time than ever on devices, Sarah Michelle Gellar initially didn’t pay too much mind to her son Rocky experiencing eye strain, and chalked it up to Zoom. However, her momma instincts told her to get things checked out, and it turns out he has nearsightedness!

The actress told Today on Thursday:

“I really chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn’t have a lot of access to devices [before the coronavirus pandemic]. All of a sudden, they’re thrown into this world where they’re on Zoom for school and the only way they can connect with their friends afterwards is to continue on these devices. It was not something my kids were used to.”

The New York native, who also shares 11-year-old daughter Charlotte with Freddie Prinze Jr., explained that once she saw her 8-year-old blinking heavily, she got things checked out:

“They said not only did he have myopia — the common term is nearsightedness — but it was progressing extremely rapidly.”

Since her son is active and hesitant about wearing glasses while playing sports, Rocky will be giving contact lenses a try. But his vision isn’t the only thing SMG has noticed about her son while quarantining together:

“He’s also left handed and it makes you realize the world is not set up for left-handed people. I really feel for these kids.”

Aww!

Gellar continued:

“Kids go to school and they have professionals who are there to see that stuff and we count on that, but there is a difference when you know your own child inside and out. You have to go with your gut as a parent. I think that’s the best advice I’ve ever learned. You know your kid.”

While she’s learned to keep an eye on screen time for her kids, the Cruel Intentions star is also aware that the screen is one of the few ways her kids can communicate with friends, and generally makes decisions on a day-by-day basis:

“I don’t want to take it away from them because it’s one of the ways they communicate with their friends. At the end of the day, parents really do know their children. You really sort of have to go with that.”

She admitted:

“We’re pretty strict about screen time. During the school day screens are only for school, so there’s no television, there’s no texting friends, there’s no nothing. As soon as school’s out, we try to do physical activity outside as a family whether it’s hiking or taking a walk or biking or swimming. We’ve also gotten really into board games.”

Let’s hope contact lenses help out Rocky. Good eye, momma!!

