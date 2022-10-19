Sarah Michelle Gellar Wrote THE SWEETEST Note To Selma Blair After DWTS Exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar is sending all her love to Selma Blair!

As you probably heard, Selma made an emotional exit from Dancing With The Stars due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. She gave the audience “one last dance” before before officially leaving the show to focus on her health — and her bestie Sarah couldn’t be more proud of her for being so brave.

On Instagram, the 45-year-old posted a selfie of herself and her Cruel Intentions co-star on Monday. The caption featured a sweet letter to her good friend, which began:

“Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows.”

Awww…

Continuing, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star shared how her friend brings a wonderful, hopeful energy wherever she goes:

“Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up.”

The post went on to mention Sasha Farber, Selma’s dance partner, as someone who made the experience more enjoyable for the actress:

“And a special thank you to @sashafarber1 for making this experience what it has been for James- pure joy. I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift.”

Wrapping up the letter, SMG said the biggest gift she could ever have is Blair’s friendship:

“And speaking of gifts- @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair”

What an incredible friendship! It’s like they say, friends who share an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss are forever. LOLz! We’re just so happy they have each other! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

