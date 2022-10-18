Attention, Shippers! Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Finally Addresses 'Spark' With Emma Watson In New Memoir!

Dramione shippers might want to sit down for this — Tom Felton is finally getting real about his feelings toward Emma Watson!

Followers of the two Harry Potter stars are aware Tom and Emma have a long history of… something. It’s been pretty obvious over the years they’ve got a connection, especially with the 32-year-old famously admitting he was her first crush — and now it would seem the years of denial of the relation from the Draco Malfoy portrayer are at an end. DailyMail.com obtained an excerpt from his brand new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, available everywhere now, in which he details what everyone wants to know: how does he feel about his former co-star and longtime bestie?

The 35-year-old states in his book he and the IRL Hermione met at an audition when he was 11 and she was only 9 and were far from childhood sweeties. It began with him being snooty to the poor girl who’d never acted at this level before. She asked what the boom mic was, he wrote that he snarked:

“‘It means they are recording us, obviously. My relationship with Emma did not start well. She’d have been forgiven for not wanting much to do with me. It got worse.”

He says he was in a “clique” with the other Slytherin actors on set, recalling he’d often take breaks to “listen to rap music” and smoke cigarettes. Around this time, 12-year-old Emma put together a dance she wanted to present to the cast — to which Felton and his friends were “predictably dismissive”. In fact, one of the crew members had to set the record straight to the then-15-year-old, as he confesses:

“We sniggered our way down to Emma’s show and the sniggers grew louder as she danced. We were just being s**tty boys, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought taking the piss was cool. I did feel like a bit of a d**k, and rightly so. In the end, it was up to one of the hair and make-up ladies to tell me what was what.”

Just because he was a bit of a bully to his co-star, though, doesn’t mean there wasn’t something between them. In fact, he admits to having a “secret love” for the actress:

“I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear. That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

They truly seem to always have the right feelings at the wrong time. The Flash star even reveals a period of time he went through where he denied his feelings! He first learned of her crush when he was 15, shortly after the cruel dance recital incident:

“Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on. I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.”

We’ve definitely heard the brother/sister line from them before. So delicious to know that’s not how they really feel. At least on his end.

The Save the Cinema actor says he doesn’t think he’s ever been “in love” with the Little Women star, however — despite what fans may believe:

“I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else… we were kindred spirits. I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.”

So, so sweet. We’re so glad they have each other! It’s a wonderful experience to be that close to someone and always have each other’s backs. Speaking of which, of course Emma was willing to write the foreword to Tom’s book. And in it she did her best to define their relationship as well! She wrote:

“You know that person in your life who makes you feel seen? That person who is somehow a witness to all that unfolds? That person who knows — really knows — what is happening to you and what you’re going through without anything having to be said? For me, that person is Tom Felton.”

The way she remembers it:

“I was a moony and probably rather annoying nine-year-old girl who followed him round like a puppy, desperate for his attention. But, as he has written so eloquently, beautifully, and generously in this book, our friendship didn’t end there. Thank goodness it blossomed and endured.”

But blossomed into what? Something more than friendship, less than marriage… but definitely NOT brother/sister love! Hmm…

