Sarah Paulson Gets Emotional About 'Very Dear Friend' Diane Keaton's Death During All's Fair Premiere

Sarah Paulson is grieving the tragic loss of Diane Keaton.

During the red carpet for the premiere of her new show All’s Fair in El Lay on Thursday, the actress teared up as she opened up about her friend and former co-star’s passing for the first time. The pair met while working on The Other Sister in 1999 and remained close over the years. Diane’s death hasn’t been easy for Sarah, and she struggles to even speak about it now. When asked about the tragedy, she told Access Hollywood:

“She was a very dear friend of mine. It’s not something I’m able to talk about yet. I’m not able to talk about it.”

Oof. Diane died of pneumonia on Saturday. It’s only been a few days — it’s understandably still so raw!

Related: Al Pacino Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To ‘Love Of His Life’ Diane Keaton

However, she did say some kind words about The Godfather star. Sarah added:

“But all I can say … which is important to me to communicate [is that] what you thought she was as a performer, she was even more spectacular as a human being.”

Choking up, the American Horror Story alum called herself “the luckiest person in the world to have had [Keaton] in [her] life the way that [she] did.” You can tell Sarah cared so deeply for Diane. Watch the emotional interview (below):

This was not the only time the Emmy winner paid tribute to Diane that evening. She also expressed to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I was incredibly close to her, and this is a profoundly sad time for me. I can’t talk about it in any way that’s articulate. For all you knew and loved about her as a performer, she was even more as a friend.”

Oof. Diane is so missed. We’re sending love to Sarah right now.!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Access Hollywood/YouTube]