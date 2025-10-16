Diane Keaton's Cause Of Death Revealed

We now know Diane Keaton‘s cause of death.

According to a statement from the star’s family that was first published on Wednesday night by People, the legendary actress who passed away at 79 years old just a few days ago was felled by pneumonia.

In a message the mourning loved ones shared with the mag just a few hours ago, the Oscar-winning actress’ family confirmed that she died of pneumonia back on October 11. Wow.

Their message to the outlet — and to the greater public that has been mourning Keaton’s loss ever since — was both heartfelt and meaningful. They said in part:

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11.”

Her loving family went on to share a bit more about the causes to which she had devoted so much of her time and energy:

“She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her.”

So powerful.

As we reported, Diane died in California over the weekend after her health reportedly declined very suddenly. A friend who spoke to People about that situation right after the star’s death recalled how Keaton’s passing had been “so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

We now know what the Book Club alum was suffering from, with the pneumonia diagnosis revealed. But at the time, nobody other than family members knew what was going on. And that is because, in what ended up being the final months of her life, Diane’s loved ones chose to keep her health battle a secret — even from the actress’ longtime friends.

On that, the source from a few days ago said:

“In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

Now the answers are coming in, but the heartbreak certainly hasn’t subsided.

We continue to send all the love and light in the world to Keaton’s family, friends, and loved ones.

Rest In Peace…

