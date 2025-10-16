Al Pacino Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To 'Love Of His Life' Diane Keaton: 'She Left A Mark That Cannot Fade'

Al Pacino is saying goodbye to the “love of his life,” Diane Keaton…

As we previously reported, the legendary actress passed away at 79 from pneumonia on October 11. Since the news broke over the weekend, her family, friends, fans, and colleagues have been mourning the tragic loss. However, we hadn’t heard from one special person in her life yet. Pacino and Keaton played husband and wife in The Godfather franchise, starting in 1972. The pair became lovers in real life and dated on and off until the late ‘80s.

Due to their history, all of us were waiting for the actor’s comments about her sudden passing. Now, he’s delivered them. And it’s as moving as expected.

On Thursday, the Scarface star told Deadline he was “shaken” and “deeply saddened” over the news:

“I am deeply saddened by Diane Keaton’s passing. When I first heard the news, I was shaken. Diane was my partner, my friend, someone who brought me happiness and on more than one occasion influenced the direction of my life.”

Oof. Since her death, Al cannot help but look back on all their “memories” together. He continued:

“Though over thirty years has past since we were together, the memories remain vivid, and with her passing, they have returned with a force that is both painful and moving. She lived without limits, and everything she touched carried her unmistakable energy. She opened doors for others, inspired generations and embodied a once-in-a-lifetime gift that radiated through her work and her life. On screen, she was magnetic — lightning and charm, hurricanes and tenderness. She was a wonder. Acting was her art, but it was only one of the many ways she expressed her imagination and creativity.”

Diane was truly a gem of a woman. Not only did she leave a “mark” on her fans, she obviously left a “mark” on the Heat star, too. He concluded:

“People will miss her, but more than that, they will remember her. She left a mark that cannot fade. She was unstoppable, resilient and above all, deeply human. I will always remember her. She could fly — and in my heart, she always will.”

What beautiful words. We continue to keep all of Diane’s friends and family in our thoughts during this difficult time. What are your reactions to the tribute, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

