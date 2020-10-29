Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Tie The Knot In CDC-Approved Ceremony!

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are officially husband and wife!

According to the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels America, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend “with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.” Cute!

The organization went on to say the SNL writer and the Black Widow star’s wedding wish is for those who can afford it to donate to the organization, which fights hunger and isolation in the senior citizen community by providing meals across the country.

Related: Adele Says She’s ‘Single’ Amid Skepta Relationship Reports!

That’s one way to make an announcement! Johansson and Jost, who got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating, really surprised us there.

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below).

Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]