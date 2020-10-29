Adele Says She's 'Single' Amid Relationship Reports! Why Is She Hiding?!

Secrets are no fun, Adele!

Just after a source dished on the rumored romance between the songstress and fellow Brit Skepta, she’s shutting down all romance rumors… but we’re not so convinced she’s telling us the whole story!

Related: Adele Got A Late Night Visit From Chris Brown! What Is Going On HERE?!

As we reported, an insider close to the 32-year-old confirmed to People on Wednesday that she is dating the rapper after MONTHS of romance rumors. Apparently, they’ve been friends for years but “things have been heating up” over the last few months. The source explained:

“They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.”

She totally deserves it!!

Despite the relationship being all but confirmed, her lips are sealed! Hours after the confidant’s new details made headlines, the Grammy Award winner thanked her fans for tuning into Saturday Night Live, which she hosted just a few days ago. But included at the end of her caption was one cheeky sentence about living the single life:

“I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year”

SINGLE?!

Is she trying to throw us off the scent of her relationship? What could she possibly have to hide at this point??

Angelo‘s momma filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019, and has since highlighted her slimmer physique both at outings and on the ‘gram — so we think her self-imposed “cat lady” title might be a bit of a stretch, too! Then again, who knows what she does at home…

Give the singer’s full post a read (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Let us know your take (below) in the comments.

[Image via WENN & Adele/Instagram.]