Scheana Shay Rips Tom Sandoval For The 'Game Plan' He Had To Cover Up Raquel Leviss Affair!

The Vanderpump Rules cast continues to rip into Tom Sandoval!

As you know, we’ve been watching the Scandoval slowly unfold before our very eyes on Season 10 of the reality series. While fans anxiously await the bombshell episodes covering the aftermath of the cheating scandal, Bravo dropped a preview for the finale, where Scheana confronts Sandoval about his months-long relationship with Raquel Leviss behind Ariana Madix’s back. Although no one has seen what exactly went down yet, the 37-year-old reality star is looking back on the difficult conversation with her longtime friend in a new interview with Us Weekly — and spilled some tea this week!

Related: Kristen Doute Claims Sandoval Sandoval Slept With ‘Multiple People’

She revealed to the outlet on Wednesday that after that chat with Sandoval, she was 100 percent positive that “there was a game plan” in place when it came to his relationships with Raquel and Ariana. Without sharing all of the details, Scheana said:

“I know in our conversation [that] you see in the trailer, [when] he’s like, ‘I was gonna break up with Ariana regardless.’ The game plan was given to me then. I just don’t know how much of that you’ll see. He had a game plan. Her, I don’t know.”

So icky! Becoming emotional, she added:

“Every single thing we spoke of in that conversation [on the show] felt so important. It was one of the harder conversations and scenes I’ve ever filmed, to be honest.”

Scheana and Sandoval were close long before he began a relationship with her bestie Ariana. However, their friendship came to an end once she discovered he had cheated on the Fancy AF Cocktails author. And now, the momma of Summer Moon is reflecting on how painful it’s been to lose a friend due to his betrayal:

“That’ll be definitely hard to watch back because this was a 13-year friendship that ended not because of anything he did to me, but because of what he did to someone else and because of his actions. And that doesn’t align with how I live my life. It was a really challenging scene to get through. It was really, really tough.”

She didn’t just lose Sandoval as a friend. Scheana also cut ties with her close pal Raquel:

“These were two of my absolute best friends, so to lose both of them at the same time [was hard].”

Now, this isn’t the first time that the Vanderpump Rules crew has been hit with a cheating scandal. Who can forget when Kristen Doute and serial cheater Jax Taylor finally came clean that they slept together — despite being in relationships with Sandoval and Stassi Schroeder, respectively?! However, most of the cast have surprisingly managed to remain friends even with their infidelity history.

So what makes this affair different from the rest? Why is everyone done with the controversial pair for good? Scheana explained this is on a whole “different level” because of how “deceptive” Raquel and Sandoval were while trying to hide their relationship from everyone:

“It was an immediate disconnect, like, we were done that night in New York. I was done with both of them. I could never see continuing a friendship after what I found out. This is just on such a different level. This wasn’t a one-off thing. This isn’t a stranger. I mean, this was someone who was in their home … the three of them would do stuff together all of the time. Ariana was the only one not clued into what was actually going on. So just knowing how deceptive they were – I wouldn’t do that to my worst enemy and you did it to your best friend and partner in life.”

After betrayal like this, it’s no wonder Scheana — who defended Raquel most of the season — would want nothing to do with either of them anymore. You can ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]