Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Get In Screaming Match Over Raquel Leviss In EXPLOSIVE Vanderpump Rules Finale Trailer -- WATCH!

Tensions between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are at an all-time high ahead of the Vanderpump Rules season finale.

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know the couple’s relationship was left in ruins after the TomTom co-founder had an affair with Raquel Leviss. Now, we’re FINALLY seeing some official footage from the highly anticipated season 10 finale, and we’ll just say, things aren’t looking great for Tom. In the opening moments of the new teaser, which Bravo dropped on Tuesday, the 39-year-old can be seen sitting down with co-star Scheana Shay, attempting to plead his case. He explained:

“I was going to break up with Ariana regardless.”

However, she wasn’t having his excuses, firmly hitting back with a much-needed reality check:

“But you didn’t. You f**ked her best friend instead.”

DAMN! You tell ’em, Scheana!

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman can later be heard saying his “world just got turned upside down” before sitting face-to-face with his former girlfriend. Starting up the conversation, the 39-year-old had the audacity to claim he and Raquel “became, like, really good friends” — as if that was an excuse for infidelity! Ariana, rightfully so, snapped back:

“I don’t give a f**k about f**king Raquel! Your friendship is f**king bulls**t!”

Later, she bitterly added:

“I regret ever loving you.”

Tell him like it is!

Elsewhere in the sneak peek, Lala Kent alleges this is far from the “first time” Tom’s been “creeping around” with other women — and the bar owner even admits it! He dished:

“There was one other time.”

Oh, s**t! It’s all comin’ out now!

Katie Maloney also questions her ex-husband Tom Schwartz about “how long” he knew about the affair before it made headlines in March. He claims he was privy to the scandal “a month” before it broke. Not the same timeline he’s already discussed. Hmm…

The kicker is at the very end — after Ariana has a teary-eyed meltdown over the heartbreaking situation — the SUR waitress cuddles up to her new man and actually laughs off the ordeal! WTF, Raquel?! She expressed with a massive smile:

“This turned out so horribly wrong.”

Innerestingly, the 28-year-old also told James Kennedy the pair is not an “item” now. Since the scandal, the reality TV starlet has checked into a mental health facility and Sandoval’s insisted they aren’t seeing each other at this time, so it’ll be interesting to see what their relationship was like right after the affair became world-wide news.

Finally, Kristen Doute makes her triumphant return! As Perezcious readers know, Tom and Kristen were together before Ariana entered the picture but they split when Kristen admitted to cheating on him with friend Jax Taylor. BUT! Then Tom admitted he and Ariana had shared a kiss while they were still in a relationship. Once a cheater, always a cheater?

Knowing all that backstory, fans have been eager to know what her return will be like considering sources told People she was approached to film with Ariana after the breakup. They’re clearly on the same side in the trailer as she asks, “You ready?”

UMMM, WE ARE!

This finale looks truly jaw-dropping and WILD! The final episode of season 10 will premiere on Wednesday, May 17, and then comes the equally explosive reunion special! We are in for a bumpy ride! Ch-ch-check out what’s in store (below):

You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer…but only we have the real thing. THIS is it. pic.twitter.com/pTL1F2KkNg — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 2, 2023

Crazy, right?! Tell us what you’re most looking forward to (below)!

