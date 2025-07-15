Scheana Shay Tipped Off Lala Kent About Her Cheating Hubby -- And Asked For THIS!

We’re still reeling over the recent revelation that Vanderpump Rules alum Brock Davies cheated on his wife Scheana Shay! And while she was pregnant with their daughter Summer, too!

For one, as we’ve reported, NOBODY knew about it for years after it happened, way back in 2021. Heck, the whole Bravo universe was totally in the dark on this right up until Shay released an excerpt of her forthcoming memoir My Good Side late last week that revealed the shocking infidelity. Er, well, maybe not the whole Bravo universe… because Lala Kent is now saying Shay actually tipped her off to the affair before she went public with it!

On the latest episode of her Give Them Lala podcast on Monday, Lala said Scheana called her the day before the excerpt was released to reveal Brock’s affair to her. Why? She was worried about the fallout — and thought she might be the one co-star who could help!

While answering fan Qs on the podcast, she said:

“Yes, I did [know of the affair before the excerpt reveal]. But not for a while. So, that [excerpt] came out and Scheana called me and said, ‘I just want to give you the heads-up that tomorrow this article is coming out with the excerpt. And I may need to tap you in. I’m very nervous.'”

Wow. It’s so telling that Scheana would “tap” Lala “in” ahead of fan fallout. Makes sense tho! For one, VPR fans are an intense bunch. But also, doesn’t it speak to Lala’s power as an influencer?! We sure think so!

Elsewhere, Lala went on to share her opinions about how well-written the infidelity excerpt turned out to be:

“I won’t share exactly what she said on the phone because that’s between her and her husband. But I thought the excerpt that was pulled from her book was beautifully written. Well done.”

And surprisingly, Kent actually had good (!) things to say about Brock despite the cheating scandal! She reflected:

“I’m not in the relationship, but Brock has always been tremendous — well, not always, we’ve had our ups and downs and I’ve said some things to him and called out some red flags to me — but since then, what I have watched is him being a great father to Summer Moon. I’ve seen him with [Lala’s daughters] Ocean and Sosa. I just find him to be a very hands-on and great dad.”

And she also mentioned her belief that the Aussie has some pretty significant regrets after the scandal, too:

“What I know about life is it doesn’t always go as we planned. There are a million moments that I look back on in my own life and go, ‘Damn, if I could get a redo I would really do that differently.’ I know for a fact he feels that way. This is my own opinion.”

And then, as if that weren’t enough, Lala capped her podcast convo by praising ehr pal for being able to move on from the affair!

Reflecting on how Scheana was forced to make a decision that was best for her marriage — and in doing so, stuck by Brock’s side even after he cheated — Lala explained:

“For me, the moment that you find out that your person has cheated on you — if you decide to stay — that is you forgiving that person and you have to find a way to move on from it. You cannot hold it over their head forever. I’m not saying that Scheana is doing that. This is just me talking. I know that I’m the type of person that would hold it over your head for the rest of your life.”

Regarding that last sentence… yeah, we totally get that vibe from Lala. Just saying! Ha!

But on a more serious note, what do U think of her take on Brock and Scheana here, y’all? Sound OFF with your reactions down in the comments (below)…

