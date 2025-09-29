Scooter Braun ALREADY Hanging With Sydney Sweeney's Parents -- That Serious?!

So much for keeping it casual! Scooter Braun just met Sydney Sweeney‘s parents!

The new couple was spotted at Universal Studios‘ Halloween Horror Nights in photos obtained by TMZ on Monday. The actress and the music mogul both wore grey sweatshirts as they wandered around the theme park, even holding hands at one point! But the scariest thing by far? The Euphoria star’s parents were with them! Eek!

The lovebirds seemed cool and collected during the spooky night. Justin Bieber‘s former manager didn’t seem fazed at all by meeting his girlfriend’s parents, Lisa and Steven. Wow! The whole group was seen having what appeared to be a nice conversation during the night out. That’s a relief for Scooter and Sydney… and their future?? Check it out:

???? Date night w/ the parents… Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun hit Halloween Horror Nights with her parents! https://t.co/vOyG057HNg pic.twitter.com/nmBzJUytno — TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2025

Does this mean the 28-year-old is less hesitant about her new romance? Or maybe she wanted to see if Scoot passed the test before falling harder? Time will tell!

What are your predictions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Scooter Braun/Instagram]