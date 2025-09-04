Sydney Sweeney 'Not Exclusive' With Scooter Braun & 'Still Considers Herself Single' -- Despite What He Wants! OUCH!

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are NOT on the same page… Which doesn’t bode well for their future.

As we’ve been following, the Anyone But You star and Taylor Swift’s mortal enemy are reportedly exploring a romance — but NOT that seriously. But not for lack of trying on Scoot’s end!

On Wednesday, an insider told DailyMail.com the record executive wants to tie the 27-year-old down, go public, the whole thing — but she won’t have it! In fact, the news of their dating may actually be hurting his chances:

“Now that this is out, it is not going to help Scooter gain any points with her because she considers herself single and Scooter is not her boyfriend.”

HA!

“Still considers herself single”? Damn, OK!

According to the outlet, Scooter is still active on celebrity dating app Raya, so it’s not like he’s exactly acting committed either. But it’s understood he’s willing for Sydney — that he “wants something more and something official.” Sydney, on the other hand, is “being very carefree” after ending her engagement to ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this year. She “enjoys Braun’s company,” says the insider, but she’s not ready to be locked down again.

Regarding the age gap… a second source noted the Euphoria actress has “always” had a thing for older men. At 44, Scooter is 17 years her senior, while her ex-fiancé was 15 years older. On that relationship, the insider spilled:

“When they got together, you wouldn’t even notice the age difference; she was quite young and she looked quite young, but when you talked to her and saw her intelligence and maturity, she felt older.”

Yeah, tell that to the judge. Sorry, we’ve heard that in some pretty different situations..

That being said, friends reportedly “don’t think the age difference between her and Scooter would be a problem.” What would be a problem? She’s still very much busy being a movie star:

“She’s not a trophy for him, she’s not going to stay home and make dinner.”

She’s a busy woman! You may recall one of the main reasons for her and Davino’s split was because she wasn’t ready to put her career on hold to start a family. In April, a source dished:

“Her personal and professional life were at an all-time high, she was happy, and she was excited to get married. Then it all fell apart as they both had different goals on starting a family, when to do it and when they would spend time as a family. Her career has become more demanding, and she is now very busy, the way she wants to be for work, but now all of that takes away from securing the relationship they had.”

So it’s no surprise that she doesn’t want to slow down now!

So while she and Justin Bieber’s former manager may not be exclusive — at least not in her eyes — the pair “will hang out again,” claims the insider. As for anything “serious” coming out of it? Don’t hold your breath.

