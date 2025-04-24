Scott Disick 'Thirsting Over' Bianca Censori -- As His Way Of Getting Back At Kourtney Kardashian??

Scott Disick apparently has the hots for Bianca Censori… But the question is, does he genuinely feel that way or is he just trying to get a rise out of ex Kourtney Kardashian?

As the Australian model’s relationship status with disgraced husband Kanye West remains up in the air after their reported split, the Flip It Like Disick star might just be trying to swoop in. On Thursday, an insider told RadarOnline:

“Scott has become fixated on Bianca. He’s like a lovestruck teenager. He’ll get all hyped up about how hot her body is and how naturally beautiful she is. He doesn’t understand what the hell she was doing with Kanye.”

She’s undoubtedly gorgeous, but WHAT THE HELL! She’s married to his ex’s former brother-in-law! Is that not kind of crossing the line?? Oh wait, that’s the point! HA!

Related: Kim Kardashian Source Calls BS On Kanye — He ‘Didn’t Ask To See The Kids Aside From North’!

According to the insider, Scott is “thirsting over” Bianca partially to “get under” Kourt’s skin… Because he’s salty about her new life with hubby Travis Barker! The source dished:

“Scott’s jealous of what Kourtney has with Travis and loves to get under her skin. No doubt he’s hoping that his thirsting over Bianca will get back to her and bother her.”

OMG! That’s just so petty!

The insider noted that the Talentless founder has felt left out of the KarJenner inner circle ever since Kourtney married Travis, so we guess he feels his best shot at getting some attention is by stirring up some drama. Classic Lord Dsick behavior! LOLz!

Obviously nothing has been confirmed, so let’s take this report with a grain of salt… But it definitely makes you wonder! Especially how Kanye would feel!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe this rumor? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hulu & MEGA/WENN]