Kim Kardashian Source Calls BS On Kanye -- He 'Didn't Ask To See The Kids Aside From North'!

A source close to Kim Kardashian is pushing back HARD on her ex-husband Kanye West‘s claims about how he hasn’t seen his son Saint West yet this year.

As you’ll recall, the Hurricane rapper popped up on X (Twitter) this week to make the shocking claim that he hasn’t seen his nine-year-old son in months. Obviously, the way the claim was framed — and considering that it turned out he was straight-up lying about it, anyways — certainly made the world feel some type of way. But Team Kim now wants the world to know that whatever is going on with Ye’s parenting skills (or lack thereof), it isn’t her doing! Not even a little bit! Not. At. All.

Related: Back Together! Video From Kanye & Bianca’s Dinner Date Revealed — As He Posts Couples Pic!

According to a report published by DailyMail.com on Tuesday afternoon, the ALL CAPS claim Ye made on X about how “I HAVENT SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR” is not the SKIMS mogul’s doing. Nope! It’s all on the Chicago native himself!

That Kim-linked source explained to the outlet that Ye has actually been spending a lot of time in El Lay in recent months and yet didn’t ask to see ANY of his and Kim’s four children — well, aside from eldest daughter North West — until the week before he was set to leave:

“Kanye has been in LA recently for a few months and didn’t ask to see the kids aside from North until a week before he was leaving again.”

Oof.

Oh, and just to be super clear about it, the source plainly noted that Ye is allowed to see the kids whenever he feels like it:

“Kanye can see the kids anytime he wants, there are no limitations, but Kim is very careful also to not put them in situations that are chaotic. Protecting her kids are first and foremost.”

Yeah, no kidding on that last part. And we honestly can’t blame the SKKN By Kim mogul for one freakin’ moment about thinking like that when it comes to Saint, North, Chicago, and Psalm.

Related: Yes, Kim Reached Out To Bianca Censori After She Ditched Ye — & Got Frozen Out! Big Yikes!

To say that Ye has been behaving erratically for several years now is pretty much the understatement of the century. So, we totally understand why Kim both (a) wants to be careful with how the kids are facing all this stuff, and (b) wants to get out ahead of whatever bull s**t Ye tweets about that turns out not to be true.

Ugh. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Truly, this seems to us like a co-parenting nightmare. Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu/YouTube/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]