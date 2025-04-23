Did Kanye West Win Back Bianca Censori With Shocking Cousin Confession?! She's 'Fully Supporting' Him Now!

Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear to be back together as a couple — at least if their most recent public outing in Spain is anything to go by.

As we’ve been reporting over the last few days, the Life of Pablo rapper and the Australian architectural designer were seen in Spain breaking bread together this past weekend. The two of them shocked the world by stepping out for a dinner date, and then really shocked the world when Ye later took to X (Twitter) to post a pic of the pair back in super close quarters with each other after weeks of reported relationship troubles and worse.

Related: OMG! Jeffree Star Revives THAT Kanye West Rumor After Shocking Incest Admission!

So, amid this apparent romantic reconciliation, we can’t help but wonder: what the hell is going on? Where did it all come from? What prompted the 30-year-old Censori to give Ye another shot?? Like, uh, REALLY?!

Well, now we’ve got answers. As it turns out, according to a source who spoke to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, Ye’s recent shocking admission about underage incest with his cousin was apparently the impetus for he and Censori to reconnect and revive whatever it is they’ve got going on. No, seriously.

Per a source who spoke to that outlet, Bianca is “fully standing by West” after the emotional and very unsettling oral sex reveal. The insider said:

“Kanye and Bianca went to Spain for the release of this video because they knew it would stir up a lot of attention. Bianca is fully supporting him through it. What Kanye did was incredibly brave and will help a lot of people.”

The bigger picture around the admission and its associated art hasn’t been lost on this insider, either. To hear them tell it, Bianca is “proud” of Ye for speaking up in such a manner:

“The song’s message speaks to survivors of childhood sexual abuse — something that happens far too often in families but is never discussed. This is going to help so many people who are suffering in silence, and she is proud of him. All his friends are.”

Wow.

And it goes even further than that, too. The source straight-up explained how the embattled duo is “committed to each other” and determined to heal from their respective pasts no matter what:

“While Bianca hasn’t agreed with some of Kanye’s recent actions, she stands by him on this. They’re both committed to each other and to healing from their pasts. Still, this has been emotionally intense for them.”

Then, the insider concluded with a claim that the apparent split the duo endured over the last couple months wasn’t an outright split at all — but a needed break brought about by Bianca to allow for “space to process everything.” The insider explained:

“Bianca knew they each needed space to process everything. Giving each other that freedom is the only way their marriage can survive.”

Hmmm…

Are U buying that last quote, Perezcious readers?? That’s quite a way to angle their rumored relationship issues, at least.

Either way, it sure does sound like Ye and Bianca are all the way back on at this point. For better or worse. Thoughts? Reactions?! Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)…

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]