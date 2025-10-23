Scott Disick Wants To Leave LA -- And Take Son Mason With Him To NYC!

Scott Disick is ready for a BIG change.

On Thursday’s Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, the Talentless founder ran a hypothetical past BFF Khloé Kardashian: he’s considering relocating to New York! And she could barely fathom the thought of it!

The idea came up while the former The Lord and The Lady podcast co-hosts were discussing the California wildfires in January and all the “chaos” they brought. Scott told Khlo:

“I have something I want to throw past ya, and you can tell me what you think. So, I’ve been thinking about it for a minute. And you know, the fires were kinda crazy and everything. I feel like California’s been pretty crazy. I think I might move back to New York.”

The Good American star’s jaw immediately dropped as she pleaded with Scott:

“Shut up. But you can’t.”

The Flip It Like Disick alum went on to cite his lack of social life in Hidden Hills — the gated community where the KarJenners live — as a catalyst. Thinking of her 15-year-old nephew, who is very close with Scott, Khloé responded:

“What about Mason?”

And that’s when Scott dropped another bomb:

“He’d probably move with me.”

OMG!

Clearly he’d thought it through. Scott added they’d probably move somewhere “uptown,” where Mason would go to “a private school.”

The XO Khloé perfumer called the idea “insanity.” And in a confessional, she raked the idea over the coals — specifically because the plan doesn’t include Scott and Kourtney’s younger kids Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10:

“Moving to New York? Where the f**k is this coming from? What are you going to do with your kids? Are they going to be bicoastal? Are you getting rid of your house here? Does Kourtney know? How does she feel about this? Are you still going to film the show? What’s happening?”

Scott offered to “fly the kids out” to see him and Mason, but admitted they’re the “biggest thing” holding him back from committing to the move:

“The biggest thing is obviously Penelope and Reign and how much and how easy it would be for them to be there and get back and forth. And me com[ing] back and forth. But I haven’t talked to like Kourt or the kids or anything like that yet.”

So Mason isn’t even in the know yet?! Khloé asked:

“Yeah, would Mason be okay with it?”

And Scott responded:

“Well, I don’t know. I’d have to figure out the plan of how often I would see my kids, obviously. That would be the biggest factor. But I do kind of feel like that’s what I want to do. A lot of people lately have asked me like, ‘What are you doing in Hidden Hills, like with your social life?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, I don’t do a ton.’”

This is wild! But not necessarily out of nowhere… A major storyline in The Kardashians has followed Scott’s feeling of rejection from the family as Kourtney started her new life with Travis Barker. Seems like he could use a fresh start. But moving across the country?!

The 42-year-old also noted if he were to move, he’d likely sell his Hidden Hills home and the properties he’s currently building in order to set up a flipping business eastside.

Wow. What would YOU think of Scott leaving California, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

