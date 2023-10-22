Scott Disick Is ‘Emotional’ As Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Prepare To Welcome Baby

Scott Disick is a bit on the “emotional” side.

As Kourtney Kardashian gets closer and closer to welcoming her little one with husband Travis Barker, her ex is trying to figure out his place in the major life event. On Friday, an insider shared a bit of insight with Entertainment Tonight about how the Flip It Like Disick star is holding up:

“[Scott is] feeling a bit emotional as Kourtney gets closer to giving birth, but he is also supportive and is just glad she is feeling better considering her recent health scare.”

We can only imagine how he’s feeling… He’s made it pretty clear time and time again that the Poosh founder finally moving on for good has been rough for him! But it’s at least good to hear he’s “supportive” of Kourt amid her pregnancy issues.

The source added:

“He has put his own personal feelings aside and just wants to ensure that Kourtney is healthy and that their kids are feeling good. He has been extra proactive and hands on and helping out however he can.”

He and The Kardashians star, of course, share Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — and it sounds like they’re all ready to have a little brother! The insider dished:

“Both Scott and Kourtney have had open and honest conversations with their kids about getting a new sibling. They’re looking forward to having a new baby brother around.”

Awww!

As far as how Kourt feels, well, she’s just happy to be “supported by everyone as her due date gets closer.” The source explained:

“Her immediate family and Travis’ kids are excited and have been there for her. Travis has been Kourtney’s rock throughout her pregnancy and Kris has offered a lot of guidance too.”

So sweet! Love is what makes the world go ‘round! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below!

[Images via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, Hulu, & MEGA/WENN]