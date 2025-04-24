New Evidence Could Exonerate Scott Peterson Of Wife Laci’s Murder -- DETAILS!

Will Scott Peterson finally prove he has been innocent all along?

The 52-year-old has been in prison for the murder of his wife for two decades. But he’s never wavered on his innocence all that time. But did someone find a way to prove it??

Scott reported Laci Peterson missing just before Christmas in 2002. Police immediately became suspicious of Scott as they found something off about his demeanor for a husband whose wife had disappeared. That was exacerbated when they learned she was pregnant with their first child. What made him look worse was when everyone learned he was cheating on Laci! And he only continued to dig himself a hole from there.

Her body was found in the San Francisco Bay in April 2003. Shortly after the confirmation she had been murdered, Scott tried to flee to Mexico with a bag of cash, a fake ID, and a new hair color. He was caught and taken into custody that same month. Ultimately, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder… despite what many cited as a lack of direct evidence. He had motive, means, and opportunity — and seemed to be the only one who did. And running was certainly sus. But there wasn’t any smoking gun tying him to the act itself.

For years, Scott has maintained his innocence. He says he believes what happened is Laci witnessed a break-in at a nearby house and went to check it out. Then, the burglars kidnapped her, murdered her, and weighed down her body in the bay. It’s tough to convince most folks of that theory, as it feels like overkill for some random burglars.

But others like those at the Los Angeles Innocence Project? They not only buy it, they been working tirelessly to prove Scott didn’t kill Laci. Now, after an investigation lasting over a year, they think they’ve done it.

Per a press release, the LA Innocence Project filed a petition with the Los Angeles Court of Appeals on Friday, saying Scott’s conviction should be overturned. They claim to even have proof that will exonerate him! Whoa! Much of the new evidence centers around the burglary across the street from their home and the botched detective work from the Modesto Police. For starters, they argue that the house was burglarized on December 24 — the same day Laci was reported missing — and not two days later as police claimed and jurors were told.

A big piece of evidence? The Innocence Project further claims “a witness overheard a conversation among the burglars about Laci seeing and confronting them,” adding:

“This evidence exonerates Scott Peterson because it shows Laci was alive when he left home on December 24, since the burglary took place sometime after the Medinas went out of town at 10:30 a.m.”

Whoa! Is that true??

Further proof Laci was alive when Scott left their home comes from “sworn statements by eyewitnesses who reported seeing Laci walking the dog in the neighborhood after Scott left their home on December 24.” They also allegedly spotted Laci walking their pup in the neighborhood and park that morning, but cops ignored their accounts.

The LA Innocence Project also argues the jury never heard about the three crimes committed within 24 hours near the Peterson home during the trial — Laci’s disappearance, the burglary, and the van that was “intentionally set” on fire in the Modesto’s Airport District hours after she was reported missing. That van is critical here because they also discovered “evidence directly linking the Medina burglars and their associates to the van” set ablaze.

The argument is the lead detective didn’t bother to investigate whether all three crimes were related. And then “the prosecution suppressed evidence of the police investigation into that van fire at the time of trial.” This includes a mattress found inside with bloodstains on it — which cops “strenuously refused to subject to more precise DNA testing to determine if there is a link to the crimes in this case.”

Furthermore, Scott’s defenders poked a massive hole in the timeline of the murders! An expert for the prosecution initially claimed that Laci and their unborn child died on December 23, 2002 – the night before she was reported missing. However, new scientific and medical research says that estimate was wrong, and they died later! An analysis conducted by the Vice Chair of the Radiology Department at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston of the fetal growth determined they passed away sometime between December 28, 2002, and January 5, 2003, meaning “Scott Peterson could not possibly have committed the crimes.”

OMG!

Ultimately, the Innocence Project determined the “police systematically ignored, destroyed and suppressed exculpatory evidence that had the jury heard, it would not have reached a guilty verdict.” Per TMZ, Scott wrote a declaration in the filing also restating his innocence:

“It is important to me that whoever killed my wife and son be found and held accountable. If whoever committed such violence against Laci and Conner is still at large they are a danger to public safety. It is also important to me that I clear my name and my family’s name because I did not and could never harm or kill my family.”

At this time, the Stanislaus County D.A.’s Office has not commented on the new filing. We’ll wait and see what happens next. You can read the full breakdown of the new evidence HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Scott could be set free? Let us know in the comment.

