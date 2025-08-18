Scott Wolf Breaks Silence On Divorce By SLAMMING Kelley’s ‘Disturbing’ Abuse Claims -- Which He Says She Doesn't 'Believe' Are 'True'!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Scott Wolf is speaking out amid his contentious divorce from Kelley Wolf.

As we’ve been following for several months now, the Party of Five star and his estranged wife Kelley are separating in a majorly messy divorce after more than two decades of marriage. It’s been wild! Kelley was detained by police, hospitalized “against [her] will” after making “concerning comments,” and lost custody of their kids to Scott. We also know the pair have called 911 on each other multiple times and that Scott got a temporary restraining order against his ex, which has since been dismissed… It’s all just been a major disaster! But one thing the ‘90s actor is pushing back on is all the abuse claims Kelley has hurled his way.

Related: Kroy Biermann Asks For Custody Of Kids — Says Kim Zolciack Is ‘Unstable’ & Abusive

On Friday, the 57-year-old spoke out on his divorce for the first time publicly, pleading for a bit of “privacy” amid the ongoing split. He told People:

“[My] continued hope is to have this most difficult chapter of our family’s lives remain as private as possible, however, the well being of my children is at stake, and that will always be my priority.”

He continued:

“There are some significant challenges that are making our situation incredibly difficult and contentious, and it is tragic for all involved. I was informed of some deeply disturbing and entirely false allegations that were made about me by my estranged wife.”

The craziest part? He claims Kelley knows her allegations are fake! It’s all part of her alleged master plan! What??

The outlet reported they viewed text messages allegedly from Kelley to Scott in which she informs him of her plan to “make claims” against him, accusing him of “psychological abuse, child abuse, child endangerment, [and] stealing with passports.” She went on to make several of these claims in a 911 call placed on July 26. And she did this despite allegedly claiming she didn’t believe the allegations herself! Scott told the outlet:

“I am now choosing to come forward and share that she has described to me her plans to ‘make claims’ about me, although she also admitted, ‘I do not believe they’re true,’ in order to gain an advantage in what she sees as a ‘battle’ in court, and in the court of public opinion.”

WOW. He went on:

“In order to protect my kids, I am providing the text messages she sent to me where she describes this plan, so there are no questions about her intentions, or the malicious intent behind her false allegations made and/or planned for the future.”

Yeesh. This is really unsavory stuff…

According to People, Kelley claimed in her messages that she “was advised to make claims that are possible, even though I do not believe they’re true nor would I ever say them to anyone.” She allegedly added:

“When you accused me of all the things you put in the restraining order, you made me into a villain. The only way I can fight back is to produce claims that are either the same as yours or greater.”

The 48-year-old went on to explain she was attempting to “create more urgency to get the kids back. Or at least get back joint custody.” Whoa.

Scott concluded his statement:

“Although her claims are completely baseless and incredibly dangerous, the worst part is that they are traumatic for our children. I hope that anyone who might speak publicly or report on such things, will consider this before spreading any further information from a clearly unreliable and completely compromised source. I continue to ask for privacy and respect for our family, and give thanks all those who have shown their love and support.”

Following Scott’s statement, the outlet reached out to Kelley for comment, and she said the following:

“I will be very clear when I say this: I don’t believe that Scott would [abuse our children]. I’ve lost my career, my reputation, my children, my integrity, my honor, my devotion to my marriage. As a parent, I have literally lost everything except my life. I’ve done everything strategic, and I’m hopeful for my children.”

Wow, this is a LOT. What do you make of these latest claims, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Images via Kelley Wolf/Instagram & Dan Jackman/WENN]