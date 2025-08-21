Scott Wolf’s Ex Kelley Dropped By Her Divorce Lawyer! That's Not Good...

Kelley Wolf is on her own — at least for the time being — when it comes to representation in court amid her ongoing divorce battle with her estranged husband.

As we’ve been reporting, Party of Five alum Scott Wolf and his embattled wife are in the midst of a rough and very public divorce. Most recently, the duo made headlines earlier this week after Kelley made some very disturbing claims of abuse against Scott — allegations he quickly and very strongly denied. And now, Kelley lost her lawyer.

Related: Kelley And Scott Called Cops On Each Other 4 Times In 4 Days! WTF Is Happening?!

According to a Wednesday report by Us Weekly, the Real World alum is without counsel in the ongoing divorce because her attorney Farrah Spencer filed a motion with the court this week asking to be withdrawn from representation duties. And the Utah divorce court judge presiding over the case has already granted that motion.

The judge wrote:

“[Spencer and her law firm] are permitted to withdraw as counsel of record for [Kelley] effective immediately, and are relieved of any and all future duties and responsibilities for [Kelley] in this case.”

Wonder what happened?? Could this have anything to do with Scott’s claim that Kelley was allegedly making all this up about him? Hmm.

For now, the 48-year-old momma has no attorney on file. The judge directed all divorce pleadings, motions, and documents to go directly to Kelley at her email address:

“All further pleadings, motions, notices and other documents shall be served directly on [Kelley] at [her email address].”

Wow.

Clearly, there has been SO much going on between these two — and none of it good.

We sure hope Kelley gets adequate representation soon. This isn’t the kind of thing you want to take on by yourself… especially when the custody of their children is at hand.

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]