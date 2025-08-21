Scott Wolf‘s ex Kelley is really struggling amid their messy divorce! This time we mean financially…

Late last month, the 48-year-old mom of three claimed she only had $6 following her breakup with the actor. That’s it. She said at the time:

“Tonight, I had two choices: Sleep in my car–again–or use a room that had been booked for me at what used to be my favorite hotel in Utah. I chose neither. Because dignity matters. I have $6 to my name. My brother supports me. Let that sink in.”

Oof. And Kelley is now showing the proof that she’s actually broke!

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of her bank account — and it does not look good! The picture showed she overdrew more than $2,779.20 from her account! Uh oh! She also revealed that her business card only had $12 left, which you know is still not enough to even get by! Take a look at the post (below):

Yikes!

This post comes two days after her lawyer dropped her. Utah’s Judge Richard Mrazik granted a motion for her divorce attorney, Farrah Spencer, to withdraw representation. It’s unknown why she walked. But now it seems like maybe because Kelley can’t afford a lawyer right now? Of course, it could be because of Scott’s claim that his estranged wife lied about the abuse she suffered at his hands? Hmm.

Let’s hope Kelley finds new representation, and that she gets her finances in order soon! What are your thoughts? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Kelley Wolf/Instagram, Access Hollywood/YouTube]