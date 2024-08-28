Country Singer Scotty McCreery Kicks Out Male Concertgoer After He Hit A Woman During Colorado Show!

Scotty McCreery won’t stand for any violence at his concerts — especially towards women.

According to footage posted on social media, the 30-year-old country singer was performing the track It Matters To Her during a show at the Colorado State Fair on Saturday. However, he stopped in the middle of the song and called out a male audience member when he apparently saw the guy hit a woman! OMG! While pointing out into the crowd, Scotty shouted:

“Hey! Right here, right here. That’s a lady you just hit, sir. Absolutely not, you just hit the lady.”

The American Idol alum immediately asked for event police and security to take the man out of the venue, saying:

“Get the heck out of here. On God’s green Earth, at a Scotty McCreery show? What are you doing? Y’all let the cops know who hit the lady ‘cause that’s absolutely unacceptable. Whoever you are, that’s the definition of a coward, hitting a lady. Get the heck out of here.”

Crew members went on to shine spotlights into the front of the crowd to help officials locate the guy. Eventually, the man was removed from the area, and the concert continued. Scotty told the audience before playing again:

“Well, if we’re all set, let’s get on back to the show.”

We’re glad Scotty came to that fan’s aid. No one should ever get attacked like that on what should be a fun night out enjoying music. Watch a clip of the incident (below):

Damn!!

Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments!

