Taylor Swift Gave Children From Southport Mass Stabbing A 'Magical Night' Backstage At Her London Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift gave some kids involved in the Southport tragedy a special evening at The Eras Tour.

A mass stabbing in the UK town claimed the lives of three little girls. Several others were injured as well — and it was all outside of a Taylor Swift-themed event for children. Heartbreaking. We’ve heard it particularly affected Tay. This weekend, the musician brought her world tour to England for the first time since the tragedy, and she made sure to give the survivors an Enchanted evening.

On TikTok, user Sami Foster shared a compilation of photos of her daughters Hope and Autumn alongside the singer. The sweet video was set to Tay’s song Enchanted, and the mom thanked the superstar and Andrea Swift for their kindness in the caption:

“You drew stars around my scars …. The biggest thankyou [sic] to Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all …. thankyou [sic] for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always”

Aww…

In the pictures, the girls can be seen in their We Are Never Getting Back Together inspired outfits alongside the 34-year-old and her mom. The eldest girl has a cast on her arm.

Not only did Taylor give the two girls a magical night with her backstage, 10-year-old Hope was identified as the one who received her 22 hat from the Red era which she bestows upon one lucky fan at every Eras Tour show.

Such a sweet thing to do after such a scary incident. We’re glad these girls were able to get the experience of a lifetime. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

