Sean Hayes Drove Himself To ER Twice In One Night With Serious Heart Issues -- And Hid It From His Sleeping Husband!

Have you ever wondered what your night-owl loved ones do after you go to sleep? Well, if you’re television star Sean Hayes‘ longtime husband Scott Icenogle, the answer may be… they go to the emergency room for lifesaving medical care! TWICE!

This week, Hayes popped up on the SmartLess podcast that he co-hosts alongside Will Arnett and Jason Bateman. The new episode, which first hit the ‘net on Monday afternoon, was a biggie because A-list actor Hugh Grant was their interview guest! A huge get!

Except that the Will & Grace alum totally upstaged the Notting Hill star with a CRAZY story about having heart trouble and driving himself to an LA-area emergency room twice in one night (!!!) without so much as waking up his sleeping husband!

The pod segment in question started when the hosts asked Hugh about struggling physically from the after-effects of a long transatlantic flight. Grant, now 64, admitted that he can no longer handle those interminable flights as easily as he used to in his younger years:

“It’s brutal. I can’t do it anymore. I think that’s another age thing … I woke up … and it felt like my heart is made of Play-Doh.”

That sucks! And yet it’s nothing compared to what Hayes went through! Bateman was quick to jump in with a quip about his co-host:

“Sean’s got a doctor for you.”

To which Will then popped in to clarify that Sean had driven himself to Los Angeles’ famed Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to address persistent heart trouble:

“Hugh, you should know this: Sean, two [or] three nights ago, woke up in the middle of the night with a heart issue. … He drove himself to Cedars-Sinai. They brought the paddles out, they put him under, they paddled them, he drove home.”

Whoa!

And that’s not all! As Scott slept through the entire ordeal, Sean then got home and realized the issue hadn’t been totally cleared up! So, he went back AGAIN! In the same night! And again, he did it without waking up Scotty!!! Arnett added:

“He woke up to use the bathroom again and drove himself back to Cedars and got paddled again.”

OMG!!!

FYI, Hayes, 54, has a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. Per the Cleveland Clinic, that involves a persistent irregular heartbeat in the upper chambers (atria) of the heart. Symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, heart palpitations, and trouble breathing. When the condition comes on strongly, patients must get “paddled” by a doctor, to use the medical term, so that the heart can be zapped back into a regular rhythm.

As far as heart issues go, it’s a fairly simple procedure — but come on, that’s all relative! This seems SO scary to us! And having it done twice in one night, no less! And Hayes driving himself to the hospital for it! AND having it done without so much as waking up his husband!!

Hayes then revealed that he actually went to dinner with pals later that evening, not even 24 hours after having those heart issues addressed. Wow! Then, Will turned his attention back to their guest:

“So, your jet leg, by comparison, and I’m not saying this to make you feel bad, but- “

To which Grant interrupted amid laughter from the entire group:

“Well, no, you are. … I feel humiliated.”

Ha!

In the end, Sean did offer a nice consolation prize to the Love, Actually lead:

“By God, Hugh, you look f**king great.”

LOLz! At least they’re having fun with it! And at least it sounds like Hayes got things back on track right away… you know, both times he went to Cedars-Sinai!

You can listen to the entire podcast (below):

