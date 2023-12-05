Supernatural Star Mark Sheppard ‘Brought Back From Dead’ After SIX ‘Widowmaker’ Heart Attacks!

Mark Sheppard is opening up about a run-in with death.

On Saturday, the Supernatural alum posted a selfie on Instagram which was noticeably taken from a hospital bed. There were multiple electrodes stuck to his tattoo-covered chest and he was in a green hospital gown. He gave the camera a humble grin, and then revealed quite the shocking reality in his caption. He wrote:

“You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen.”

Whoa, scary… And it gets SO much worse. He explained:

“Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD.”

WTF! SIX heart attacks? Brought back from the dead FOUR times?! He really is Supernatural!

He referred to the heart attacks as “the widowmaker,” which, as he described, is when you get blockage in your LAD artery. For context, the American Heart Association reported that only about 12 percent of people who suffer widowmakers outside of the hospital survive.

He went on to thank his wife, Sarah Louise Fudge, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the Providence of California Saint Joseph‘s hospital staff, noting that without them, “[he] wouldn’t be writing this.” He said:

“My chances of survival were virtually nil.”

Wow. However, he seems to be recovering well, and said at the time:

“I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!”

He’s SO lucky!

In the comments, his Supernatural co-stars sent their well wishes. Misha Collins wrote:

“Mark! You don’t need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough. You’ve impressed us, okay. Now stop with this heal up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal.”

Felicia Day added:

“Omg mark I am so glad you’re recovering this is awful! Sending all my love to you and the family ”

Samantha Smith wrote:

“The angels had their eye on you, I can’t believe this happened. You’re one in a million (which we knew but FFS you didn’t have to prove it) So much love to you & Sarah & your whole family”

Kim Rhodes added:

“Mark. Just…. Mark. For you, I would have gone full Orpheus because no. You may NOT, sir. Thank you for staying.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department even sent their regards:

“We’re so glad to hear of your outcome and wish you a full and speedy recovery!”

Wow. We’re so glad he made it through and is in recovery! Share your support in the comment down below!

