He Predicted His Own Death & Even Named A Suspect... Hours Before Brutal Murder

A California man predicted his own death just hours before it happened in an absolutely chilling Facebook post. He even named his alleged murderer!

Last month, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of an abandoned truck in the Santa Cruz mountains. And upon examination, they made a shocking discovery: two deceased bodies in the bed of the vehicle “both having suffered from gunshot wounds,” according to a CHP press release. The San Francisco Chronicle cited court docs saying one of the victims had a rope tied around his neck and multiple gunshot wounds to the back. The other’s feet were tied up and he had gunshot wounds to his thighs, back, arms, and the back of his neck. And according to KTVU, the deceased victims had a motorcycle placed over their bodies in the bed of the truck.

Gruesome.

The men were later identified as Sean Pfeffer (above) and Colter White (above, inset). A murder investigation kicked off — but it didn’t take cops long to discover a major red flag. Just one day before the discovery of his and White’s bodies, Pfeffer had posted a chilling message on Facebook warning friends of potential danger. He even named the threat — a man named James David Collier. Pfeffer wrote:

“If today isn’t work out know that it was James Collier the piece of crap that I invited to this mountain that still hasn’t left it and is working the f**k out of my f**king cousin. I’m rolling down there right now Jimmy I hope you shoot me.”

Whoa…

Be careful what you wish for…

Cops quickly identified Collier as a suspect as they discovered one of the victims was apparently attempting to evict him from the Santa Cruz property. According to a statement of facts written by CHP Detective Joseph Espinoza and seen by KTVU, a woman who owned the property wanted Collier gone so she could sell, but he refused to leave. That’s when Pfeffer and White got involved and when things got fatal.

On April 9, a search warrant was executed at the property, where police discovered glass that matched the truck the bodies where found in… AND dirt that “presumptively” tested positive for blood.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, during a conversation with police on April 2 Collier denied killing the men. However on April 16, he was allegedly drinking with a friend when he admitted to committing the murders, according to the CHP. And on April 27, he was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. Collier was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Our first look at James Collier, 66 the Boulder Creek man accused of shooting to death friends Sean Pfeffer and Colter White, tying their bodies up and loading them up in the bed of White's truck. Collier in court for arraignment, we have family reaction live @ksbw at 6.. pic.twitter.com/tDj6avYM8o — Felix Cortez (@FelixKSBW) May 1, 2025

Our hearts go out to Pfeffer and White’s family and loved ones. We hope to see justice served. And it sounds like it will be quickly thanks to Pfeffer’s prudent thinking.

