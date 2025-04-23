Explosive Mormon Wives Season 2 Trailer Teases 'Rocky' Relationships, Swinging Scandal Bombshells, & MORE! WATCH!

Got A Tip?

New Mormon Wives Season 2 Trailer Teases 'Rocky' Relationships, Swinging Scandal Bombshells, & MORE! WATCH!

The MomTok drama is nowhere near over! It’s just beginning!

Hulu dropped a trailer for the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Tuesday – and things look like they got messy! For starters, Season 1 villain Whitney Leavitt has returned and is trying to get back in the group’s good graces. While the whole cast returned for the show, we also have a newcomer: Miranda McWhorter, AKA Taylor Frankie Paul’s former best friend and fellow swinger! She appears to come in and drop a bombshell about the scandal that blew up MomTok years ago!

And that’s only the start! We may have a new cheating controversy ahead! Demi Engemann seemingly gets flirty with a cast member from Vanderpump Villa when the group goes on a trip to Italy! Whoa! We also get a glimpse into the “pretty rocky” marriage between Jen and Zac Affleck, as well as Taylor’s complicated relationship with her baby daddy Dakota Mortensen. And so much more! Watch the new trailer (below):

Do you plan to grab a Swig and watch the new season of Mormon Wives when it premieres on May 15? Will MomTok survive the drama? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]

Apr 23, 2025 10:30am PDT

