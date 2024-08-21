OK Now THIS Is A Huge Clue Selena Gomez Is Engaged!

Word is Selena Gomez is engaged. The rumor has been going around for a while now. But the latest clue may be the strongest so far! And it seems to suggest she’s already begun wedding planning…

As we’ve been following, it’s widely speculated that the Love On singer and her BF of one year Benny Blanco are engaged. First, DeuxMoi shared a tip that an “a list actress/semi retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hangout.” THEN, Selly shared a mirror selfie with her ring finger covered up by emoji hearts, leading fans to suspect there was a ring underneath.

Like we said, it was a mirror pic so it was actually her RIGHT hand, not left, that was covered, but she DID post a pic not long after and what do you know? She had a gold band on THAT finger! See (below):

NOW, the most recent and perhaps most telling clue is driving fans wild!

On Monday, a celebrity style TikTok account shared a video showing an inneresting account the Wizards of Waverly Place alum recently followed: renowned wedding planning agency CMG Weddings & Events! OMG! See for yourself (below):

The company specifically works in the LA, Napa Valley, and San Fran area… What more proof do we need?! Fans certainly think this is the smoking gun! In the comments, they wrote things like:

“I’m so so so happy for Selena I can not wait to see the wedding this wedding will be like royalty” “she deserve[s] everything” “happy for her she is doing the right thing”

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Selena Gomez/Instagram & TikTok]