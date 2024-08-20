New Couple Alert! Paul Mescal IS 'Hooking Up' With Gracie Abrams!

Months after sparking romance rumors, it looks like Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are a go — for some fun, at least.

Back in June, the singer and actor were spotted on a romantic, hot and heavy date together. Right after fans were speculating the Normal People actor might’ve been seeing Natalie Portman, he started to hang out with Gracie pretty frequently, and apparently there was LOTS of smooching going on. Ooh La La!

A source for People came forward on Monday to dish a little more about the uber-private love story. The insider spilled that Gracie and Paul are “hooking up” these days — but they haven’t decided to get completely serious. At least not just yet:

“They’ve been hooking up and it’s still early stages.”

Could it be a summer fling, or is Taylor Swift‘s opener going to lock it down with the Irishman? We’ll just have to wait and see if it goes anywhere from here! What do U think about this new couple, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]