Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Lenny Kravitz Praises Daughter Zoë's Directorial Debut Blink Twice After Joining Her At Premiere! ‘I’m So Gonna Cry’: Selena Gomez Shares Adorably Real Moment She Got Coveted Movie Role! Blake Lively Has NOT Apologized For Rude AF Comment -- Here's What Interviewer Would Like To Happen! A Castmember From The Justin Baldoni And Blake Lively Movie Is Speaking Out And PICKING A SIDE!!! Blake Lively’s Co-Star Brandon Sklenar Is The First To Break Silence On It Ends With Us Drama! Here's What He Said! The Deadpool Easter Egg That Wasn't A Joke -- How Ryan Reynolds Honored Costar Rob Delaney's Late Son New Couple Alert! Paul Mescal IS 'Hooking Up' With Gracie Abrams! Blake Lively Threatened The Film Studio - With Taylor Swift! Blake Lively Was 'Effortlessly Rude' On It Ends With Us Set, Says Insider, But Justin Baldoni Was Problematic Too! Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni REFUSED To Be On Set Together -- And They're Not The Only Ones! Yet ANOTHER Shady Blake Lively Reporter Spat Unearthed -- Including A Dig At Ex Penn Badgley! Justin Baldoni Surprises Movie Theater Audience To Talk About Domestic Violence Amid Blake Lively Drama

Love Line

New Couple Alert! Paul Mescal IS 'Hooking Up' With Gracie Abrams!

New Couple Alert! Paul Mescal IS 'Hooking Up' With Gracie Abrams!

Months after sparking romance rumors, it looks like Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are a go — for some fun, at least.

Back in June, the singer and actor were spotted on a romantic, hot and heavy date together. Right after fans were speculating the Normal People actor might’ve been seeing Natalie Portman, he started to hang out with Gracie pretty frequently, and apparently there was LOTS of smooching going on. Ooh La La!

Related: OMG Taylor Fighting That Fire Was CAUGHT ON VIDEO — And She Was SO SCARED!

A source for People came forward on Monday to dish a little more about the uber-private love story. The insider spilled that Gracie and Paul are “hooking up” these days — but they haven’t decided to get completely serious. At least not just yet:

“They’ve been hooking up and it’s still early stages.”

Could it be a summer fling, or is Taylor Swift‘s opener going to lock it down with the Irishman? We’ll just have to wait and see if it goes anywhere from here! What do U think about this new couple, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 20, 2024 06:14am PDT

Share This