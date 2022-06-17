Selena Gomez Shares Cute NEW Details About Britney Spears' Wedding!

Selena Gomez just revealed some sweet new info about Britney Spears’ wedding!

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday evening, the Only Murders in the Building star couldn’t help but gush about the romantic evening. Having been one of a select few famous friends that Britney invited to the exclusive bash held at her Thousand Oaks house last week, many details — aside from Jason Alexander‘s terrifying intrusion — were finally able to come out from the vault!

Quickly after the couple said “I do,” photos of the event hit the internet showing the bride posing with some of the hottest celebs around, including Selena, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace. A stellar guest list! While showing a photo of the group, Jimmy teased:

“A Thursday wedding… doesn’t that usually indicate that the bride and groom are trying to get a discount?”

LOLz!!

The Disney Channel alum couldn’t verify that, clapping back while laughing:

“I wouldn’t know!”

She went on to express how “happy” she is for the Toxic singer and Sam Asghari to have finally tied the knot, saying:

“I am really happy for her, it was beautiful.”

Aside from dancing the night away — and witnessing some ICONIC moments in pop culture history — Selly G also revealed that guests were treated to “finger foods” during the celebration. Cute! Take a look at some of the fun (below):

You can also ch-ch-check out the singer’s full interview alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube & Sam Asghari/Instagram]