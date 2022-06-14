Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are On The Move -- Closer To K-Fed And Her Boys!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are on the move!

The newly-married couple didn’t opt for a honeymoon immediately after their Thursday wedding at the pop star’s current home in Thousand Oaks, California — and now it’s clear why! They chose instead to make a move to a new place in nearby Calabasas instead of going off on their post-wedding celebration!

Related: Here’s The Real Reason Why Britney Spears’ Brother Didn’t Attend Her Wedding…

According to TMZ, the Toxic singer just dropped $11.8 million (!!) on a new nearly-12,000 square foot mansion in Kardashian-famous Calabasas.

The home sits on 1.6 acres of land, and is officially 11,650 square feet. It’s got “a huge kitchen, a home movie theatre, and even a room just for gift-wrapping,” according to the outlet. And there’s a pool and waterslide, too!

It’s also close to a lot of other big stars who make their homes in the area, like new neighbors Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Even Justin Bieber used to live in that ‘hood before moving to Beverly Hills with Hailey Bieber, the outlet notes.

But this part is far more notable: the new crib is VERY close to where Britney’s ex Kevin Federline lives with the former couple’s two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. And K-Fed actually has thoughts about the Baby One More Time songstress’ move into his realm!!

An insider close to Kevin spoke to TMZ about the real estate deal, saying:

“Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his. As long as his peace and tranquility aren’t invaded as a result, more power to her.”

Well then!

BTW, the news org notes that Brit’s car was spotted in the driveway of the new digs on Monday “along with moving trucks.” So, yeah, the newlyweds are obviously not kidding around about getting moved in as fast as possible!

So many life changes all at once! But they all seem amazing!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram/Judy Eddy/WENN]