Britney Spears Recreated The Iconic VMAs Kiss With Madonna At Her Wedding!!

Britney Spears is a happily married woman! And we love that for her! We seriously could not be happier!

But the pop star couldn’t resist doing a bit of a nod to one of her most memorable moments on the day she walked down the aisle to happily ever after with new husband Sam Asghari. And this reference to her legendary past is just perfect!!

There were plenty of A-list stars at the Toxic singer’s wedding ceremony and reception Thursday, including Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez. But it all paled in comparison to one icon in attendance who actually played a pivotal role in the intimate event: Madonna!

Yes, the Like A Virgin singer showed up, and she planted a wet one on Spears at the reception!! Harkening back to the pair’s unforgettable televised kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna and the Baby One More Time singer decided the vibes were right to smooch one more time!

Ch-ch-check out the #ThrowbackThursday moment (below):

Love that!

It’s funny how the timing worked out, because just a few months ago, the Material Girl singer spoke to Access about the 2003 on-stage kiss and revealed she’d be down to do it all over again in the present day.

Well, it looks like Madonna got what she wanted! And Britney, too! Now if only we could have collectively done without that sketchy-ass wedding crasher on Thursday, everything would have been perfect…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

