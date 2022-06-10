Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Married! ALL The Details & First Pics From Their Romantic Wedding HERE!

It’s Mr. & Mrs. now!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari officially tied the knot in a romantic AF ceremony on Thursday night – and not even a rude intruder could ruin the mood!

After five years together, the couple celebrated the next chapter of their life in an exclusive ceremony full of just their nearest and dearest. (Though, as we reported, Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander did, unfortunately, crash the wedding ahead of the vows, but he was arrested by police on an outstanding warrant.) About 60 other invited guests, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Kathy Hilton, attended the LA-based nuptials.

According to Us Weekly, the event kicked off at 8:30 p.m. last night, with the ceremony performed by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also officiated Paris Hilton’s wedding last year! Cool!

For her big moment, the 40-year-old wore a stunning gown created by Donatella Versace. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder cap sleeve and with a deep V-shaped slit in the leg. The pop star completed the look with jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.

And without further ado, see some first pics…

It’s still unclear who gave Britney away at the altar — remember, her father Jamie Spears, mother Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were all left off the guest list while her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, opted not to attend. That said, it was a romantic walk down the aisle for the superstar since she did it all while Elvis Presley‘s song Can’t Help Falling in Love played! Sounds like another famous couple we know!

And if you need even MORE proof that the love birds really did say “I do,” the 28-year-old aspiring actor’s manager, Brandon Cohen, gushed to People after the wedding:

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

It is about time!

He continued to tell Us Weekly:

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

The newlyweds first met in 2016 while on the set of the singer’s Slumber Party music video. They struck up a romantic relationship shortly after. Since then, Sam has been by his lioness’s side through some major ups and downs as she battled her family in a 13-year-conservatorship. Britney previously claimed that her conservators would not allow her to get married or have more kids — making this ceremony that much more special! More recently, the couple also went through a difficult and emotional phase when they announced a devastating miscarriage. It’s about time they had a moment to celebrate their love and all that they’ve been through together.

As for how Britney was feeling about the nuptials, a source told People ahead of the ceremony that she was eager for the night to “be perfect,” sharing:

“Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November. It’s a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect. She is so excited that she feels overwhelmed. She is very emotional.”

We hope it was everything her heart desired and more! She deserves it!

Now we just cannot wait till some pics of the bride and groom are released! We just know they must have looked amazing! Many congratulations to the happy couple!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]