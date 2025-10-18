Selena Gomez Hits Back At Hailey Bieber's Latest Shady Comments!

Selena Gomez has entered the chat about the latest digs from Hailey Bieber!

In case you missed it, the Rhode Beauty founder appeared to reignite their long-standing feud again in her cover story interview with WSJ Magazine on Tuesday. The journalist asked Hailey whether she is “nervous” shoppers will “compare” her brand with Selena’s Rare Beauty now that they’re both sold in Sephora. Her publicist, who was sitting nearby, told her not to respond. However, the model didn’t listen! She complained:

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

When pressed if she is concerned about her products going up against other brands, she hit back:

“I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”

Damn! Justin Bieber‘s wife did not mention Selly’s name, but it came across as major shade toward her by many people. We mean, how could you not interpret it that way due to the line of questioning here! So, a lot of the Sunset Blvd artist’s fans slammed Hailey following the interview!

Now, Selena is addressing the shade from Hailey! The Wizards of Waverly Place alum took to Instagram Stories on Friday night to say:

“Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop.”

Oh, this is the definition of wanting your fans to kill em with kindness… while also seemingly clocking Hailey here! Did anyone else get the vibe she also called out the businesswoman for using her name for relevancy? Hmm.

Selena’s post did not stay up long, though. She quickly deleted it. But you can still ch-ch-check out the message (below):

Hailey has not reacted to the whole drama yet, including Selena’s post. Sources connected to Jack Blues‘ momma insisted to TMZ this week that her remarks had nothing to do with Selena, though. So who knows if she will even say anything else on the matter!

