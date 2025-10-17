Did Hailey Bieber Just SHADE Selena Gomez When Speaking On 'Competition'???

Hailey Bieber, this wasn’t subtle at all!

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine out on Tuesday, Justin Bieber‘s wife was put in the hot seat about her rivalry with Selena Gomez — and her answer was so shady!!! Now that her Rhode products will be sold in Sephora alongside Selly’s Rare Beauty items, the journalist wondered if Hailey is “nervous” that shoppers will “compare” them.

The funniest part? Apparently, her publicist, who was sitting nearby, actually told her not to respond! LMFAO!

Later, though, the model couldn’t help herself, complaining:

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

But when pressed again if she’s worried about her products going against other brands, she got a bit sassy, saying:

“I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”

Oop!

That’s gotta be shade, right? Sure, she didn’t mention the Who Says singer’s name, but that was definitely implied by the reporter’s line of questioning, you know? Hailey knew what she was doing!

Also, we can’t help but laugh at how ironic this is. As you’ll recall, the mother of one has been called out in the past for taking way too much inspiration from the actress to win over JB! Her actions were exposed in a 7-part TikTok video series detailing how she’d seemingly stalked and copied Selena in her pursuit of the Baby artist. Even more recently, Hailey has been accused of copying one of Selena’s speeches!

There have been so many pieces of evidence to back up this conspiracy theory, so the fact she went out of her way to stress she isn’t “inspired by” her husband’s ex-girlfriend feels very purposeful! Just when it looks like they might be past this drama, they fall right back into it! No wonder fans won’t let them move on from it. Hah!

Reactions?! Do U think this was shady on purpose? Sound OFF in the comments!

