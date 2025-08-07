Selena Gomez Shares Hilarious Way She Became BFFs With Taylor Swift!

The one good thing that came out of dating a Jonas brother for Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift? It was their friendship!

During Thursday’s episode of the Therapuss With Jake Shane, the Only Murders in the Building star looked back at the origin of her close relationship with her pop star best friend, and how it all started with Nick and Joe Jonas. You may recall that Selena briefly dated Nick in 2008, while they were both Disney stars — and after he had first dated Miley Cyrus. Remember that old love triangle? Meanwhile, Taylor was with his older brother Joe around the same time. So, they saw each other a lot!

And according to Selly, the best part about dating the JoBros was finding each other! She said on the podcast:

“Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. I dated Nick, and she dated Joe. It’s cute. We were young. We all know and love each other now, and it’s so cute. We didn’t know what we were doing [at the time]. But, yeah, she and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other.”

Aww!!!

One of the many benefits of being besties with Taylor is obviously getting to hear her music before anyone else! And the first unreleased track Selena listened to? The Wizards of Waverly Place alum said she heared Love Story before it came out during this time! Wow!

“It was really sweet. I was about 15. She was about 18, and that’s when it was the crazy curly [haired] Taylor, and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up [her arm]. I believe ‘Love Story’ was the first song she had ever played me and it wasn’t released yet. It was in a hotel room, I remember it vividly, and it was just like … it was one of those songs that I instantly heard and thought, ‘This is one of the most beautiful songs ever.’”

One of her best! Selena went on to say they “became best friends” and bonded over their respective breakups with the two Jonas brothers. (She likely has the tea on Joe’s 25-second breakup call with Taylor!) And the rest is history! They’ve been close ever since! She said:

“So, at that age, we became best friends, bonded over the breakup — as girls do — and then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after. Here we are now, 16 years later.”

And here’s to hopefully many more years of friendship together! Watch Selena tell the story of how she became friends with Tay (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments!

