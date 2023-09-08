Did Taylor Swift Warn Sophie Turner About Joe Jonas In Mr. Perfectly Fine?? See The Theory!

Hey there, Mr. Perfectly Fine!

In the wake of Joe Jonas filing for divorce from Sophie Turner, now is a perfectly fine time to look back at some Taylor Swift lyrics that seem all too relevant to the present situation. As we’ve been reporting, there’s been a LOT of skepticism surrounding the split between the Jonas Brother and his soon-to-be ex — and these Fearless (Taylor’s Version) lyrics are eyebrow raising, to say the least.

Although the 33-year-old superstar never explicitly mentions names on her tracks, everyone knows when she’s singing about exes. Swifties are pretty sure several songs in her discography are about her ex beau Joe, whom she dated in 2008. And the lyrics to Mr. Perfectly Fine seem to pretty well foreshadow what’s going on between Joe and the Game of Thrones alum.

Taylor sings:

“Hello Mr. ‘Perfectly fine’ / How’s your heart after breaking mine? / Mr. ‘Always at the right place at the right time,’ baby / Hello Mr. ‘Casually Cruel’ / Mr. ‘Everything revolves around you’ /I’ve been Miss ‘Misery’ since your goodbye / And you’re Mr. ‘Perfectly Fine'”

The bridge, in particular, is quite telling — the 34-year-old singer has been getting flamed online for how this whole saga is playing out. It seems like every story is painting him to be innocent, and Sophie to be a terrible mother and wife, some people have even gone as far as calling it a “smear campaign”. And, we really hate to say it, but T-Swizzle might’ve said it first:

“So dignified in your well-pressed suit / So strategized, all the eyes on you / Sashay away to your seat / It’s the best seat, in the best room / ‘Oh, he’s so smug, Mr. ‘Always Wins’ / So far above me in every sense / So far above feeling anything”

Oof.

Is Joe looking perfectly fine? Always winning? All while Sophie is left trying to defend herself? Hmm…

Well, hopefully the actress at least got more than a 27-second phone call from Joe to announce he wanted a divorce…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

