Selena Gomez Stuns In HOT New Pictorial -- LOOK!

Selena Gomez is doing what Selena Gomez does these days: steal the show with her Rare Beauty! (…See what we did there?! LOLz! Punny!)

The star is in full swing promoting her latest project Emilia Pérez, and with it, she’s been aggressively making the media rounds. Combine that with the fact that she just can’t stop gushing about boyfriend Benny Blanco, and her career arc at this moment is the perfect push for a TON of positive attention! Which we love to see!!

Related: Benny Reveals That Selena Actually Asked HIM Out First! Awww!

On Thursday, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum took to her Instagram account to share off a brand-new (and totally AH-Mazing) series of pics she took for a Perfect Magazine cover shoot! The photos are so diverse in locations and styles, and Selly G kills it in EVERY SINGLE ONE OF ‘EM!!! Seriously, swipe through the carousel (below) and take a look for yourself:

On point!!!

Love that it was one of her favorite shoots, as she noted in the caption. You can tell that she was really feeling herself! And we love the Paul Rudd shout-out for the interview itself, too!

Like we said, Selena is going through a full promo push for Emilia Pérez at this time. And she’s done SO MUCH in just the last few days alone! Take her Elle shoot from the day before:

And then there was her Hollywood Reporter feature this week, as well. You know — the one in which she gushed openly about her love for Benny along with laying out a sizzling new photo spread:

And she hit up the red carpet at the Governor’s Awards this week, too:

Again, this is all in the last couple days!! This girl has been busy AF. And she’s giving us TONS of photos to swipe through on multiple carousels! We’re gonna sit here and look through ’em all day!

What about U, Perezcious readers?! Thoughts? Takes? Reactions? Favorite pics? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Selena Gomez/Instagram]

Nov 22, 2024 09:39am PDT

