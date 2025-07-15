Selena Gomez Wedding Details Revealed! When! Where! What About Taylor Swift's Schedule??

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to walk down the aisle VERY soon!

Even though the music producer just shocked fans by claiming in a podcast last week that the pair haven’t started wedding planning yet despite getting engaged last year, sources told DailyMail.com on Monday that there are concrete plans for the pair to tie the knot THIS YEAR! The wedding is just weeks away, actually!

The couple still needs to figure out some of the smaller details of the nuptials, but they have a clear timeline. An insider revealed:

“Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September.”

OMG!

That’s so soon! Yay!! Montecito is just a few hours from the couple’s home in Beverly Hills. Per the source, the bride and groom have asked all their guests to be prepared to stay the night:

“Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend.”

Fun!

So, who’s attending anyway? It’s going to be a very intimate wedding with just close friends and family allowed. Invites have already been sent out, and they landed in the mailboxes of some of the duo’s mega-famous friends — at the top of the list, of course, is Selena’s bestie Taylor Swift! The insider shared:

“Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from Only Murders In The Building, and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with.”

Cast members on her Hulu show include her work besties Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as Cara Delevingne, Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, and Eugene Levy, just to name a few.

As for why they chose to get married in the fall, a second source said it was the perfect time due to a slightly less busy schedule for themselves and their guests. The insider pointed out:

“Selena loves being engaged but she has been dreaming of being married forever. At the end of the year it gets busy, not only for them, but also for everyone they want to attend.”

The next season of Only Murders in the Building is expected to drop in the second half of the year, so Selly will have her hands full with promotion. Plus, the fall and winter are also busy times for other TV premieres and awards season, meaning many of her friends will also be booked and busy. But her bestie Tay Tay was perhaps the hardest to plan around — especially since her boyfriend will be focusing all his attention on football very soon! A third confidant added:

“Selena is not having her wedding to accommodate Taylor, but she wants her to attend and she would love for her to be able to go with Travis.”

Aw! Of course, she wants her BFF there! It’d be sad if she weren’t! The Anti-Hero artist has been excited about the nuptials since the day the Disney Channel alum announced her engagement! So, we’re glad the scheduling worked out! We wonder if she’ll be a bridesmaid?!

Benny previously said the pair were likely to start planning “this summer” – so we surely hope they’ve started because they’re running out of time! LOLz! It’s going to be a gorgeous and fun celebration no matter what, though!

