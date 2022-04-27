Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim Calls Chrishell Stause Split The ‘Most Difficult Loss’ Of His Life: ‘I Was Completely In Love’

It sounds like Jason Oppenheim is having a harder time moving on from Chrishell Stause than we thought — especially now that season 5 of Selling Sunset is out for everyone to see!

As fans know, the co-workers completely surprised everyone when they went public with their relationship in July 2021 – only to call it quits by December. And now four months after Jason and Chrishell broke up, they are having to relive their relationship and inevitable split during the fifth season of the series.

In an interview with New! Magazine, the real estate broker admitted it has been extra difficult for him to watch the heartbreak play out on the screen, saying:

“My excitement is tempered by the fact I don’t want to relieve the most difficult loss I’ve ever had to deal with. I’m still working through a lot of emotion and pain and sadness. I think that could take a while.”

The “most difficult loss” ever?? Whow. Sorry, but what a charmed life! We mean, they were only dating five months!

Speaking on the accusations that their relationship was just a publicity stunt for the show, Jason shared that their love was as real as it gets for him:

“I was completely in love and still love her. That was the most real relationship I’ve ever had. I will always have unbelievable love and respect for Chrishell. I hold her in the highest regard.”

How heartbroken is he? Bad enough to turn down offers left and right. Now that he is back on the market, the 45-year-old reality star confessed that he has received TONS of sexts. However, don’t expect him to answer or start anything new! Jason told the publication that he isn’t ready to start dating again as he is still “reeling” from the end of his and Chrishell’s relationship:

“I’m not looking to start another relationship. I’m not in the right headspace for that right now. I’m still reeling from the break-up, one thing at a time.”

Selling Sunset viewers may not be too happy to hear some of what Jason had to say about this breakup! When Chrishell opened up about her split from the Oppenheim Group founder, she claimed they called it quits because they were not on the same page when it came to having a family. The former soap opera star said at the time:

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for a family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward. Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.”

However, those who’ve seen the new season became confused (and pretty enraged) as Jason seemed to have been open to the idea of having children — before changing his mind in the end. The former couple had several conversations about having kids and supporting her fertility journey throughout the season. Chrishell even revealed at one point to his mom that they had come up with a name for their future little one. (It was Maverick, FYI.) To go through all that and then say nah? Quite the rug pull.

So it’s safe to say fans were not too thrilled with Jason:

“I don’t like Chrishell, but Jason is an a**hole for that relationship. He knew he was never going to change his mind, and he let her fall in love with him knowing what she wanted. He’s the true villain of the season!” “So lets get this straight, Jason went on tv and said that he wants a baby with Chrishell, told her to fertilize her eggs, took her to the doctors, talked about how he is reconsidering having kids only for them to break up because he doesn’t want kids?” “It annoys me how much Jason messed with Chrishell’s head bc he made so many comments about a future w her, literally went through the whole process of getting embryos implanted or whatever just to decide he doesn’t want a baby after all. Wasted her time!”

Oof… Not a good look at all, Jason! Something tells us he isn’t going to get much sympathy for his loss from these fans!

Reactions, Perezcious Readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tamron Hall Show/YouTube, ET Canada/YouTube]