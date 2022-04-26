Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Spills The TRUTH About Flirting With Ben Affleck On Raya!

Emma Hernan would like to clarify her now-controversial revelation that Ben Affleck supposedly reached out to her on Raya before linking up with Jennifer Lopez. And, no, she’s not taking back the comments even though Ben has denied the messages!

She swears they were real — even if they weren’t sent when viewers thought they were…

Sitting down for an interview with E!’s Daily Pop on Monday, the Selling Sunset star opened up about the “whole misconception” surrounding her love life and how it once featured some flirty messages from the Batman v Superman lead.

If you missed it, in the 5th season of the Netflix real estate show, Emma told her co-star Chrishell Stause that the actor had “been texting” her on the dating app and asked to meet for “coffee a few times.” Nothing ever became of their connection, but fans quickly caught wind of the comments leading Ben to deny the claims via his representative. So, what does she have to say for herself now that she’s caused all this fuss?

Related: Selling Sunset‘s Amanza Smith Finally Addresses Those Zac Efron Dating Rumors!

Well, she’s digging her heels in even further, insisting the messages were real but that they were sent nearly FOUR years ago — when Affleck was very publicly on Raya anyway. She explained:

“It was not recent. This was 2019. Literally the smallest, innocent little thing, and it was taken, blew up, out of proportion. So that was a thing.”

The real estate agent also added that the comment turned into a massive confusion because the show didn’t specify when she received Affleck’s saucy texts:

“I think on the show you didn’t see the time frame, and it just seemed worse, and it was literally the smallest thing.”

And just to make it very clear where she stands on Bennifer 2.0, Hernan reiterated the fact that J.Lo was not back in the picture yet nor would she ever want to get in between them, she teased:

“End of story. We’re shutting that one down now.”

Ch-ch-check out her full interview (below)!

That certainly clears things up! At least more than Ben’s statement anyway…

Related: Ben Affleck Didn’t Tell His Dad About Jennifer Lopez Engagement!

As mentioned, the 49-year-old’s rep shut down the rumors over the weekend, telling People:

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.”

But that didn’t settle whether or not they had ever connected! And now that we know the conversations happened in 2019, it seems more likely than not that they did.

Back in October 2019, Page Six learned that the Gone Girl star was looking for love on the exclusive app. He even made headlines in April 2021 after a TikTok user claimed he DMed her a video on Instagram after matching on Raya. And there are plenty more stories of his former Raya flings too! So the timeline tracks! Though at least we know that Jenny from the Block doesn’t need to worry!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]