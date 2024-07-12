Katy Perry Finally Drops New Music Video For Dr. Luke-Produced Female Empowerment Track Woman’s World -- The Internet Reacts!

Katy Perry is finally back!

The pop star dropped the first single of her upcoming album, Woman’s World. Along with the new track — all about female empowerment — she released the accompanying music video simultaneously! In the clip, Katy channels the cultural icon Rosie the Riveter sporting the signature red polka-dot bandana on a construction site. However, she later turns up the heat when she ditches the construction outfit and sported a bejeweled American flag bikini.

But once she’s crushed by an anvil? The singer steps out in her “superhuman” form, as she continues to sing the empowering lyrics like:

“It’s a woman’s world, and you’re lucky to be living in it.”

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Katy vid without a fun cameo — in this case none other than Trisha Paytas! Check out her comeback song (below):

WOW!

How are people taking her comeback? Of course, KatyCats are obsessed with the music video, especially about the Trisha cameo, and stormed social media to share their positive reactions. Then, we have some folks who are bringing up the controversy over the disgraced producer Dr. Luke working an empowering song… despite the sexual assault allegations against him. See the X (Twitter) reactions (below):

“she came to save pop music” “she MOTHERED” “KATY PERRY IS BACK!!” “the way katy perry just re-peaked in front of our eyes…” “TRISHA PAYTAS BEING IN IT HAS ME IN A CHOKEHOLD I LOVE IT” “the symbolism that the tiktok generation does not know her but she here to remind everyone that she’s THE katy perry” “i can’t believe trisha paytas was in katy perry’s music video s” “The music video isn’t bad but the song is Katy Perry has never had a bad video but this song is basic af dr Luke has no creativity anymore” “Trisha paytas in Katy Perry’s new music video omgggg. The best part” “I want to love Katy Perry’s new music especially since she had Trisha paytas guest star in her new music video but I can’t support her working with dr. Luke and coming out with a woman’s anthem with how sh***y he is”

What do you think of the track, Perezcious readers? Do you love it? Are you excited about this new era for Katy? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments below!

[Image via Katy Perry/YouTube]