SYTYCD Alum Serge Onik Dead At 33

Another talented performer gone too soon.

According to reports, pro dancer Serge Onik, who competed in season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died at just 33 years old.

The news was confirmed by star’s rep, Jim Keith of the Movement Talent Agency, who told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday:

“He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him. He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole.”

More details about Onik’s death have yet to be released.

Onik was born in Ukraine before his family moved to the US when he was 3. He made it to the Top 10 on SYTYCD before he was eliminated, then went on to appear on Dancing with the Stars, several TV series, stage shows, and music videos. Most recently, he danced in the ensemble for the film In the Heights.

R.I.P.

