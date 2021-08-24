Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80

The Rolling Stones’ drummer is no longer with us.

On Tuesday, Charlie Watts’ publicist confirmed the musician had died earlier that day at the age of 80, noting that the London native “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

Related: Ex-NHL Hockey Star Jimmy Hayes Dead At 31

The publicist, Bernard Doherty, added:

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Watts joined the Stones early in 1963 and ranked only behind Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as the group’s longest lasting and most vital member. The drummer previously announced he wouldn’t tour with the band in 2021 because of an undefined health issue.

Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates.

[Image via Neil Lupin/WENN]